Disaster in Washington: more than 30 bodies recovered from the river after a plane and helicopter collision

A large-scale rescue operation is underway in Washington, D.C., after the collision of American Eagle Flight 5342, a passenger plane, and a UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter. Both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River, where more than 30 bodies have already been found. This was reported by NBC Washington, according to UNN.



More than 30 bodies recovered from the Potomac River, where the wreckage of an airplane and a military helicopter lies - NBC reports.

The rescuers are working in difficult conditions, with ice, strong currents and low temperatures complicating their search.

In the United States, an airplane crashed near Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.



As it became known later, an American Airlines passenger plane and a UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter collided in midair, after which both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River.



Audio recordings of air traffic controllers' conversations captured the moments before and after the crash.

