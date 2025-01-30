Disaster in Washington: more than 30 bodies recovered from the river after a plane and helicopter collision

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 51784 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 80425 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104866 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108020 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126972 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103022 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132094 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103671 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113375 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116957 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Disaster in Washington: more than 30 bodies recovered from the river after a plane and helicopter collision

Disaster in Washington: more than 30 bodies recovered from the river after a plane and helicopter collision

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27302 views

American Eagle Flight 5342, a passenger plane, collided with a UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter over the Potomac River. Rescuers have already recovered more than 30 bodies, and search operations are complicated by ice and strong currents.

A large-scale rescue operation is underway in Washington, D.C., after the collision of American Eagle Flight 5342, a passenger plane, and a UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter. Both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River, where more than 30 bodies have already been found. This was reported by NBC Washington, according to UNN.

More than 30 bodies recovered from the Potomac River, where the wreckage of an airplane and a military helicopter lies

- NBC reports.

The rescuers are working in difficult conditions, with ice, strong currents and low temperatures complicating their search.

Recall

In the United States, an airplane crashed near Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

As it became known later, an American Airlines passenger plane and a UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter collided in midair, after which both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River.

Audio recordings of air traffic controllers' conversations captured the moments before and after the crash.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
washington-dcWashington, D.C.

