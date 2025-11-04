Director George Lucas bought a London mansion for £40 million – one of the most expensive deals of the year – Bloomberg

Hollywood director and "Star Wars" creator George Lucas has acquired a luxurious mansion in London worth approximately £40 million (over US$52 million). This is one of the most expensive deals in the British housing market in 2025. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources close to the deal, Lucas bought the house in a prestigious area in northwest London, which previously belonged to one of the city's leading lawyers. A representative for the director declined to comment.

Experts note that the interest of American billionaires supports the elite London real estate market, which is experiencing a downturn due to changes in tax policy.

Lucas, whose fortune is estimated at $6.6 billion, is also the creator of the "Indiana Jones" franchise. In 2012, he sold his company Lucasfilm to Disney for $4.1 billion.

