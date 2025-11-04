Director George Lucas bought a London mansion for £40 million – one of the most expensive deals of the year – Bloomberg

ukenru
03:06 PM • 1686 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 8942 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12477 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 11702 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
11:55 AM • 13354 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 13545 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 20127 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42715 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 24117 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 81117 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 8942 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 6600 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12477 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42715 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 37375 views
Director George Lucas bought a London mansion for £40 million – one of the most expensive deals of the year – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

George Lucas has purchased a luxurious mansion in London for £40 million, making it one of the most expensive deals in the British housing market in 2025. This supports London's elite real estate market, which is experiencing a downturn.

Director George Lucas bought a London mansion for £40 million – one of the most expensive deals of the year – Bloomberg

Hollywood director and "Star Wars" creator George Lucas has acquired a luxurious mansion in London worth approximately £40 million (over US$52 million). This is one of the most expensive deals in the British housing market in 2025. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources close to the deal, Lucas bought the house in a prestigious area in northwest London, which previously belonged to one of the city's leading lawyers. A representative for the director declined to comment.

Experts note that the interest of American billionaires supports the elite London real estate market, which is experiencing a downturn due to changes in tax policy.

Lucas, whose fortune is estimated at $6.6 billion, is also the creator of the "Indiana Jones" franchise. In 2012, he sold his company Lucasfilm to Disney for $4.1 billion.

The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a record29.10.25, 08:46 • 86659 views

Stepan Haftko

