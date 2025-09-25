Diia launches certification for anti-mine activity operators

Online certification for demining operators is being launched in the "Diia" application. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, on her Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, almost all stages can now be completed remotely: from submitting an application for certification to an appeal. The only thing that will remain offline is an on-site inspection.

It is noted that separate accounts are provided for operators and certification bodies, which will allow them to quickly exchange documents and comments.

Each stage has clear deadlines, and the minimum certification time will be from 1 month.

As of now, we have 125 registered operators, most of them Ukrainian, with only 8 being foreign. Scaling up and accelerating demining is among the key priorities of the Government. After all, Ukraine today is one of the most mined countries in the world. - Svyrydenko's post reads.

She also thanked international partners for their support in creating this service – the EGAP Program, implemented by the East Europe Foundation with the support of Switzerland, as well as the "Diia Support Project" and the Mine Action Project, implemented by the United Nations Development Program in Ukraine with funding from Sweden.

"It will make the process transparent and convenient, and most importantly, it will accelerate the pace of demining. The faster operators work, the faster we restore safety to frontline regions, where people risk their lives every day due to Russian mines," emphasized the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Recall

According to estimates by the World Bank, about $30 billion is needed for the complete demining of Ukraine's territory. A training ground for testing demining technologies will be created in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian GART 5100 complex for mine neutralization has been certified. It is remotely controlled, has a speed of 1.5 km/h, and demines over 2 hectares per day.

