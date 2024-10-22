A 13-year-old girl died in Odesa during an air raid at school: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
A 13-year-old girl died in a school in Odesa while going down to a shelter during an air raid drill. The police are investigating the circumstances of the death, preliminarily classifying it as natural.
On October 21 , a 13-year-old schoolgirl died during an air raid in one of the educational institutions in the Prymorskyi district of Odesa when she was going down to the shelter. Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of the girl's death. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.
Details
According to the teachers, during the air raid alert, when students and teachers were going down to the shelter, the schoolgirl became ill. They called an ambulance and began to provide first aid to the child. Later, the doctors who arrived at the scene began resuscitation, but unfortunately, the girl died.
The investigative team of the territorial police unit worked at the scene. Investigators registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2, Clause 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with a preliminary note “natural death”.
The child's body was sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death.
In Ivano-Frankivsk, a 12-year-old girl fell out of a high-rise window21.10.24, 21:47 • 29484 views