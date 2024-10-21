In Ivano-Frankivsk, a 12-year-old girl fell out of a high-rise window
Kyiv • UNN
On October 21, a minor girl born in 2012 fell out of the 9th floor window of a high-rise building in Ivano-Frankivsk. An investigative team, juvenile police officers and forensic experts are working at the scene.
A minor girl fell out of a high-rise window in Ivano-Frankivsk. The incident occurred on October 21 on Vasyl Stus Street. This information was confirmed to Suspilne by the police of Ivano-Frankivsk region, UNN reports.
The media learned that the girl was born in 2012. She died. According to preliminary information, the minor fell out of the window of the ninth floor of the building.