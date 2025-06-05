Did not stop during a moment of silence: a driver was fined in Lviv

In Lviv, a driver was fined for violating traffic rules during a minute of silence. This was reported by the Patrol Police of the Lviv region, UNN writes.

"Today, while monitoring social networks, we discovered a video of eyewitnesses in which the driver of a Hyundai Tucson car violated traffic rules. When everyone stopped for a minute of silence, he turned around on a one-way road on Ryashivska Street and drove in the opposite direction. The patrolmen found the 71-year-old driver. The man explained that he did it out of necessity, because he was in a great hurry," the message reads.

Inspectors processed the event in accordance with current legislation.

