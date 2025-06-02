$41.530.00
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 32051 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 86252 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 111734 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 174377 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 196681 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 115488 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 250748 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 182332 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123672 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108559 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

QR code on cars and parking spaces: the Cabinet approved a bill that will strengthen the protection of the rights of drivers with disabilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

The Cabinet approved draft law No. 13321 to strengthen the protection of the rights of drivers with disabilities. It provides for a QR code on the "Driver with Disability" sign and control over preferential parking spaces.

QR code on cars and parking spaces: the Cabinet approved a bill that will strengthen the protection of the rights of drivers with disabilities

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved draft law No. 13321, initiated by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, which was developed to strengthen the protection of the rights of drivers with disabilities and drivers transporting people with disabilities.

This was reported on the Telegram page of the "Servant of the People" party, citing Taras Melnychuk, the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN writes. 

Details

The draft law proposes to amend a number of laws to more effectively regulate the use of preferential parking spaces, introduce a single identification mark "Driver with a Disability" with a QR code, and define a clear procedure for monitoring compliance with the rules

- explained Melnychuk.

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs noted that draft law No. 13321 was developed at the request of the veteran community and in close partnership with it. 

Key points of the draft law

It is reported that the draft law proposes to amend the Law of Ukraine "On the Fundamentals of Social Protection of Persons with Disabilities in Ukraine".

The requirements for equipping free parking spaces for cars driven by drivers with disabilities or transporting such persons are clarified.

Also, drivers who use these benefits must have an identification mark "Driver with a Disability" with a QR code confirming the disability.

It is noted that the form of the sign and the procedure for its installation will be determined by the government. In addition, it is proposed to amend the Law of Ukraine "On Road Traffic", which provides for the use of an identification mark for drivers with disabilities or in the case of transporting such persons.

Drivers must carry the relevant documents, which can be presented to law enforcement officers in paper or electronic form upon request.

Additions

Drivers face a fine of UAH 1,700 to 3,400 for refusing to transport privileged categories of citizens for free. Draft law No. 13331 provides for penalties for ignoring the right to free travel. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
Servant of the People
Ukraine
