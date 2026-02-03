Did not explode at all or lacked the necessary power: details of the case of substandard mines for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Representatives of the SBI during a briefing on February 3 released new details of the pre-trial investigation into the procurement of engineering ammunition for the army, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, this concerns the supply of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines that did not meet technical requirements and in some cases did not detonate.

New details of the investigation

The SBI reported that the investigation of criminal offenses in the military sphere that may reduce defense capability is one of the agency's priorities. Therefore, the investigation is currently checking the circumstances of the conclusion and execution of contracts for the production of mines, as well as quality control of products at the stages of production and supply.

According to representatives of the agency, the focus of the proceedings is on the actions of a group of individuals associated with one of the companies that, according to the investigation, was involved in a scheme to seize budget funds allocated for the purchase of mines. The investigation is also analyzing the role of military officials who were supposed to control the production and supply of products.

When the proceedings began and what exactly is being checked

The pre-trial investigation in this proceeding began back in September 2024.

The pre-trial investigation of this proceeding began even before the relevant complaints from the military - emphasized the SBI representative.

This refers to contracts for the production of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, including KPP-50, KPP-100, KPP-200, and MPT-23-2. At the initial stage, according to the speaker, investigators assessed the actions of officials regarding the execution of contracts and response to non-fulfillment of obligations.

At the end of 2024, the SBI began to receive information about cases of mine failure, and later - about the discrepancy between the mass of products and the stated characteristics and other technical shortcomings - said one of the agency's representatives

Defendants in the case of substandard mines: who was notified of suspicions

According to the data announced at the briefing, the investigation documented circumstances that, according to the SBI, indicate organized actions by representatives of the company. The SBI representative stated that five members of the criminal organization were brought to justice. In particular, the founders and co-founders of the company, the director, his deputy, and the chief accountant.

A separate block of the investigation concerns control by military representatives. The agency reported on 4 military officials who were obliged to control the process of manufacturing and supplying products.

In addition, the agency reported on bringing to justice an official of a state enterprise, whom the investigation links to the equipping of mines with an explosive substance that turned out to be non-compliant with chemical standards.

What the military said about the problems with mines

During the briefing, a military engineer of the State Special Transport Service also spoke, stating that about a year ago he discovered critical shortcomings in the mines supplied to his unit. According to him, attention was drawn to the poor-quality casing, in particular the sealing elements (plugs), which, as the speaker noted, should be sealed to make it clear that no interference had occurred.

The military added that after testing, the explosion did not occur, after which the products were disassembled, and the process was recorded on video.

The mine heated up, but no explosion occurred - he noted.

It was also reported at the briefing that different types of detonators were used during the checks. The military engineer claimed that the problem was not with them, but with the poor-quality explosive substance.

Separately, he drew attention to its properties.

The substance was gel-like, and it sagged, it didn't even reach the detonator - explained the military engineer.

According to him, this could have been one of the reasons for the failure.

Expertise: what the specialists found

During the briefing, an expert on explosive materials from the Kyiv National Institute of Forensic Expertise also spoke.

He reported that a comprehensive examination of anti-personnel mines supplied to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine had already been ordered. As a result, experts determined that the products did not meet technical specifications in several parameters.

Among the main shortcomings, the expert named problems with the explosive substance and its parameters. According to him, it was heterogeneous in its volume, and in some cases, its concentration was 30% lower than stated.

As the expert noted, this led to the mines either not exploding at all, or if they did explode, the power of the explosion also did not correspond to the technical characteristics.

Precautionary measures and other procedural decisions in the case

SBI representatives reported that three military officials were remanded in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 41.6 million. Another suspect was placed under round-the-clock house arrest.

Contracts, advances, and the investigation's version of the supply mechanism

SBI representatives outlined the investigation's version of how the perpetrators managed to organize production and supply. In particular, it was stated that the company did not have a full cycle of operations, and the enterprise itself, according to the speaker, actually focused on manufacturing plastic casings, while other elements were purchased from third-party suppliers.

Separately, the investigation drew attention to the financial part of contract execution: according to the SBI representative, the suspects received more than 90% of advances. However, the quality of the supplied mines was quite low.

SBI statistics on crimes in the military sphere

During the event, the SBI presented a separate block with generalized statistics on combating offenses that, according to the agency, harm defense capabilities. In particular, it was noted that in 2025, pre-trial investigations were initiated in 520 criminal proceedings of this category, and investigations were conducted in more than 1730 proceedings in total.

According to the results of the investigations, as stated by the agency, 327 indictments against 442 people were sent to court.

The SBI also reported that during pre-trial investigations, damages totaling UAH 3.172 billion were established, approximately UAH 2.532 billion was reimbursed, property worth over UAH 376 million was seized, and illegal benefits of more than UAH 25 million were documented.

Recall

In early January, 10 people in Ukraine were exposed in a scheme involving unsuitable mines for the Armed Forces, which caused almost UAH 3 billion in damages, and four suspects were detained.