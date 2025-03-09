Deutsche Bahn will pay a record amount of compensation for train delays
Kyiv • UNN
Deutsche Bahn paid passengers €196.8 million in compensation for delays and cancellations in 2024. This amount exceeds the figures for 2023 by €60 million due to the wear and tear of the railway network.
The German railway company Deutsche Bahn paid passengers €196.8 million in compensation for delays and cancellations of trains in 2024, which is over €60 million more than last year. This was reported by Bild, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
According to the publication, at the end of 2024, the German railway company Deutsche Bahn paid passengers €196.8 million in compensation for delays and cancellations of trains, which is a record amount, as in 2023 the total amount of similar compensations was €132 million.
The main reason for delays in the company is cited as the wear and tear of the network.
80% of delays in 2024 were caused by the wear and overload of the railway network. By 2030, the company plans to close a total of 40 important railway sections across Germany for several months for major reconstruction of tracks, contact networks, and stations
It is also emphasized that for the year 2024, 6.9 million claims for compensation were submitted. They can be submitted electronically, which significantly reduces the processing time. Last year, half of all claims were processed within two days, after which money was transferred to the affected parties.
According to the rules, in case of a train delay of more than 1 hour, passengers are compensated 25% of the ticket price. In case of a delay of 2 hours or more - 50%.
