Deutsche Bahn will pay a record amount of compensation for train delays

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17869 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109370 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170262 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107236 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343691 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173784 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145038 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196164 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124906 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108168 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Deutsche Bahn will pay a record amount of compensation for train delays

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24717 views

Deutsche Bahn paid passengers €196.8 million in compensation for delays and cancellations in 2024. This amount exceeds the figures for 2023 by €60 million due to the wear and tear of the railway network.

Deutsche Bahn will pay a record amount of compensation for train delays

The German railway company Deutsche Bahn paid passengers €196.8 million in compensation for delays and cancellations of trains in 2024, which is over €60 million more than last year. This was reported by Bild, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the publication, at the end of 2024, the German railway company Deutsche Bahn paid passengers €196.8 million in compensation for delays and cancellations of trains, which is a record amount, as in 2023 the total amount of similar compensations was €132 million.

The main reason for delays in the company is cited as the wear and tear of the network.

80% of delays in 2024 were caused by the wear and overload of the railway network. By 2030, the company plans to close a total of 40 important railway sections across Germany for several months for major reconstruction of tracks, contact networks, and stations

- adds the publication.

It is also emphasized that for the year 2024, 6.9 million claims for compensation were submitted. They can be submitted electronically, which significantly reduces the processing time. Last year, half of all claims were processed within two days, after which money was transferred to the affected parties.

According to the rules, in case of a train delay of more than 1 hour, passengers are compensated 25% of the ticket price. In case of a delay of 2 hours or more - 50%.

Recall

The National Railway Company of China, China Railway has started testing a new high-speed train CR450, which is capable of accelerating to 450 km/h.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
