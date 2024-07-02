Deteriorating air quality in Kyiv confirmed by NASA satellites: when to expect improvement
The average daily content of nitrogen dioxide in Kyiv is close to the maximum permissible concentrations and even exceeds them, as confirmed by data from stationary observation posts and NASA satellites, while the level of sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide and formaldehyde also exceeds the maximum permissible concentrations.
The average daily content of nitrogen dioxide in Kyiv is approaching and exceeding the maximum permissible concentrations. This was stated by the Kyiv City Military Administration, UNN reports.
According to the stationary observation points of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the average daily content of nitrogen dioxide in Kyiv is approaching and exceeding the maximum permissible concentrations. The excess is confirmed by NASA satellites
The agency adds that the content of sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and formaldehyde also exceeds the maximum permissible concentrations.
It is noted that the average daily values and analysis of atmospheric air are carried out in specialized laboratories and these data are verified. Nevertheless, the situation should stabilize in the coming days.
The air pollution situation is expected to improve on July 3-4, 2024
Weather forecaster Natalia Didenko said that tomorrow, July 3, quite contrasting weather is expected in Ukraine. The temperature in the regions will range from +17 to +37 degrees.