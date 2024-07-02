Get your umbrellas ready: Ukraine warns of deteriorating weather conditions
Kyiv • UNN
Thunderstorms, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s are expected in several regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv. Due to heavy precipitation, yellow and orange levels of danger have been declared.
Thunderstorms are expected in Kyiv and the region in the next few hours, with the hazard level I remaining until the end of the day on July 2. Tomorrow, July 3, thunderstorms, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s are expected in the western and some northern regions of Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Details
Thunderstorms are reportedly expected in Kyiv and the region in the near future, with persistence until the end of the day - hazard level I (yellow).
Tomorrow, July 3, the Ukrainian Weather Service forecasts thunderstorms in Volyn, Rivne, Lviv, Ternopil, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi and Zhytomyr regions, with hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in some places during the day.
Significant rains are forecast in Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky and Vinnytsia regions, as well as at night in Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil regions - danger level I (yellow). In Chernivtsi region - II level of danger (orange).
The State Emergency Service urged people to be careful and follow safety rules when outdoors. Also, do not forget about umbrellas.
Rains in the West of Ukraine and dry weather in the central regions: weather forecasters told about the weather on July 302.07.24, 14:23 • 17781 view