Rains in the West of Ukraine and dry weather in the central regions: weather forecasters told about the weather on July 3

Tomorrow, July 3, quite a contrasting weather is expected in Ukraine. The temperature in the regions will range from +17 to +37 degrees. This was reported by UNN with reference to weather forecaster Natalia Didenko.

On July 3, the heat wave will continue in the eastern regions, in the south and in most central regions (except for Vinnytsia region) - +32+37 degrees during the day. The western part will be the coolest, with only +19+22 degrees, and in some places even +17+19 degrees - Didenko said.

According to her, temperature drops will also be observed in the north of the country. In particular, in Zhytomyr region it will be +20+22, in Kyiv region +27+30. Instead, in Chernihiv region, the temperature is expected to be in the range of +28+31, and in Sumy region +30+34 degrees.

Rain and thunderstorms are also expected in western Ukraine, as well as in Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions. In the rest of the country it is dry, sunny, and the fire hazard is high.

Tomorrow afternoon in Kyiv it will be +29+30 degrees, serious precipitation is unlikely, but it is very difficult to predict, because the atmospheric front will only touch the capital. In short, there is a possibility, but I will clarify and monitor - Didenko summarized.

