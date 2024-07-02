$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rains in the West of Ukraine and dry weather in the central regions: weather forecasters told about the weather on July 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17781 views

On July 3, Ukraine will have contrasting weather with temperatures ranging from +17 to +37 degrees in different regions.

Rains in the West of Ukraine and dry weather in the central regions: weather forecasters told about the weather on July 3

Tomorrow, July 3, quite a contrasting weather is expected in Ukraine. The temperature in the regions will range from +17 to +37 degrees. This was reported by UNN with reference to weather forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details 

On July 3, the heat wave will continue in the eastern regions, in the south and in most central regions (except for Vinnytsia region) - +32+37 degrees during the day. The western part will be the coolest, with only +19+22 degrees, and in some places even +17+19 degrees

- Didenko said. 

According to her, temperature drops will also be observed  in the north of the country. In particular, in Zhytomyr region it will be +20+22, in Kyiv region +27+30.  Instead, in Chernihiv region, the temperature is expected to be in the range of +28+31, and in Sumy region +30+34 degrees.

Rain and thunderstorms are also expected in western Ukraine, as well as in Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions. In the rest of the country it is dry, sunny, and the fire hazard is high. 

Tomorrow afternoon in Kyiv it will be +29+30 degrees, serious precipitation is unlikely, but it is very difficult to predict, because the atmospheric front will only touch the capital. In short, there is a possibility, but I will clarify and monitor

- Didenko summarized. 

Recall

Nitrogen dioxide levels in Kyiv are expected to reach maximum permissible levels on July 2, which  could have a negative impact on health, while dry, hot weather will also contribute to the accumulation of pollution in the air. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Zhytomyr
Vinnytsia
Sums
Kyiv
