Destruction of the Russian ship "Sergei Kotov": at least 27 occupants wounded - DIU

As a result of the attack on the Russian patrol ship "Sergei Kotov" on March 5, according to updated information, at least 27 crew members were injured and seven more sailors were killed, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported, UNN.

According to updated information, at least 27 crew members of the Russian ship Sergiy Kotov, destroyed near the Kerch Strait, were injured with varying degrees of severity - the DIU said in a statement.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the number of irretrievable losses among the enemy vessel's personnel is 7 sailors.

The information is being clarified, the DIU said.

Addendum

On the night of March 4-5, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergey Kotov with Magura V5 maritime drones near the Kerch Strait. According to the DIU, the ship sustained damage to the stern, starboard and port sides.

During the attack on the enemy ship "Sergei Kotov", one more Russian helicopter could have been destroyed. In general, the Russians suffered "quite serious losses as a result of the ship's flooding."