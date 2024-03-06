Destruction of the Russian ship "Sergei Kotov": at least 27 occupants wounded - DIU

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10895 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 29555 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 29790 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 182494 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169270 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169550 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216949 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248287 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154085 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371412 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149218 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 49985 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 67774 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28935 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21035 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 29570 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 182512 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 150201 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169281 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 161021 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 3048 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16476 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17369 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21555 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 29616 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Destruction of the Russian ship "Sergei Kotov": at least 27 occupants wounded - DIU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25661 views

According to updated data from Ukrainian intelligence, at least 27 occupants from the Russian ship "Sergei Kotov" were wounded and another 7 were killed during an attack on it near the Kerch Strait.

Destruction of the Russian ship "Sergei Kotov": at least 27 occupants wounded - DIU

As a result of the attack on the Russian patrol ship "Sergei Kotov" on March 5, according to updated information, at least 27 crew members were injured and seven more sailors were killed, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported, UNN.

According to updated information, at least 27 crew members of the Russian ship Sergiy Kotov, destroyed near the Kerch Strait, were injured with varying degrees of severity

- the DIU said in a statement.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the number of irretrievable losses among the enemy vessel's personnel is 7 sailors.

The information is being clarified, the DIU said. 

Addendum

On the night of March 4-5, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergey Kotov with Magura V5 maritime drones near the Kerch Strait. According to the DIU, the ship sustained damage to the stern, starboard and port sides.

During the attack on the enemy ship "Sergei Kotov", one more Russian helicopter could have been destroyed. In general, the Russians suffered "quite serious losses as a result of the ship's flooding."  

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Ukrainian Navy
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11