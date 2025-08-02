Russia launched a missile strike on a residential area of Mykolaiv, there are casualties: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences

Russian troops continue shelling civilian infrastructure in Mykolaiv. As a result of the attack on Saturday, August 2, private houses were destroyed and a number of residential buildings, including multi-story ones, were damaged. There are casualties. This is reported by UNN with reference to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

As a result of the shelling, private houses were destroyed, and a number of other homes, including multi-story buildings, were damaged. - Sienkevych wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday, August 2, at 23:15.

According to rescuers, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a residential area of the city, and there are casualties.

As of now. Three people have been hospitalized - Vitaliy Kim reported on Sunday, August 3, at 00:18.

"Medics provided assistance to several injured people on the spot," he added.

Power outage recorded in Mykolaiv region