Russia launched a missile strike on a residential area of Mykolaiv, there are casualties: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled civilian infrastructure in Mykolaiv on August 2. Private houses were destroyed, and a number of residential buildings, including multi-story ones, were damaged.
Russian troops continue shelling civilian infrastructure in Mykolaiv. As a result of the attack on Saturday, August 2, private houses were destroyed and a number of residential buildings, including multi-story ones, were damaged. There are casualties. This is reported by UNN with reference to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).
As a result of the shelling, private houses were destroyed, and a number of other homes, including multi-story buildings, were damaged.
According to rescuers, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a residential area of the city, and there are casualties.
As of now. Three people have been hospitalized
"Medics provided assistance to several injured people on the spot," he added.
