Despite the ICC arrest warrant: Putin arrived in Turkmenistan
Kyiv • UNN
Russian dictator Putin flew to Turkmenistan, despite an ICC warrant. At the conference, he called for a new world order and plans to meet with the leaders of Turkmenistan and Iran.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin flew to Turkmenistan on a working visit despite the fact that he is under an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for the illegal forced transfer of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation. UNN reports this with reference to Reuters.
Details
A video released by the Kremlin on Friday morning shows Putin arriving at the conference venue in his limousine, shaking hands with the Turkmen leader, and then addressing the conference in the Turkmen capital Ashgabat.
At the conference , Putin stated that a new world order was needed, “in which wealth would be redistributed more fairly and the opinion of each nation would be taken into account.”
The conference is attended by regional leaders. Putin is also reportedly to hold separate talks with Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdymukhamedov.
In addition, it is reported that Putin was to discuss the situation in the Middle East on the sidelines of the event with Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian, who was also to attend the conference.
Recall
The day before, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that Ukraine hopes that the leadership of Turkmenistan realizes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a war criminal who has been issued an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court for the illegal forced transfer of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation.