Deputy heads of the SBU and the HUR will be dismissed — Zelenskyy on the shootout in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the shootout between the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, said that personnel decisions had already been made, noting that the deputy heads of the two agencies would be dismissed, UNN reports.

I spoke with Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko about the situation between the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence. There are already two notices of suspicion for the participants—those involved in the shooting: an SBU employee and a Defence Intelligence employee. All other circumstances of what happened are being investigated, from the first day of this entire story. It is important that the truth be established and that this situation not be repeated. And personnel decisions have already been made regarding both agencies—the deputy heads responsible for this situation will be dismissed. Quite rightly: both agencies must be held accountable; both agencies acted in a way that absolutely should not have happened