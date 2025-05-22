Deputies may be allowed to hold positions in the Cabinet of Ministers: details of the bill
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada proposes to allow deputies to hold positions in the Cabinet of Ministers, including the Prime Minister and ministers. The authors of the bill are deputies from "Servant of the People".
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine proposes to allow deputies to hold positions as members of the Cabinet of Ministers. The corresponding bill is published on the parliament's website, reports UNN.
Details
According to the explanatory note to draft law No. 13304, deputies of the Verkhovna Rada are proposed to hold the positions of Prime Minister, First Vice Prime Minister, Vice Prime Minister, Minister, First Deputy and Deputy Minister. This can be done provided that such positions do not belong to the civil service in accordance with a special law.
The same explanatory note states that this approach ensures a balance between the principles of separation of powers and the political responsibility of parliament. It also states that this is consistent with international practice in countries with a similar form of government.
The authors of the bill are people's deputies from the "Servant of the People" faction, including Oleksandr Fedienko, Andriy Klochko, Maksym Pavliuk, and Galyna Tretyakova.
Recall
