Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 20758 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 20509 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 92389 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 63650 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 135738 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 148651 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 149571 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 58646 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153995 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Departure abroad for men aged 18 to 22: MP showed the text of the resolution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 21 inclusive to cross the border. From the age of 22, departure is prohibited, the MP reported

Departure abroad for men aged 18 to 22: MP showed the text of the resolution

The text of the resolution regarding permission for men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad has been published. It was shown by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

Resolution on border crossing for 18-22 year olds. Persons aged 18-21 inclusive can cross the border. From 22 years old, it is no longer possible to leave.

- wrote MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Addition

On August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.

Julia Shramko

