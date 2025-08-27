Departure abroad for men aged 18 to 22: MP showed the text of the resolution

The text of the resolution regarding permission for men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad has been published. It was shown by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

Resolution on border crossing for 18-22 year olds. Persons aged 18-21 inclusive can cross the border. From 22 years old, it is no longer possible to leave. - wrote MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

On August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.