Denmark played a key role in unblocking the decision on F-16 - Zelenskyy

"It was Denmark that played a key role in unblocking the F-16 decision for Ukraine. Matt, I thank you personally. We are working now to ensure that Ukrainian F-16s start to really protect the Ukrainian sky," Zelensky said during a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

He noted that there is a new defense package from Denmark , the fifteenth one.

"Ammunition, drones and other weapons that our soldiers are waiting for . In addition, our delegations agreed to hold a joint bilateral Defense Industries Forum. Modernization and strengthening of arsenals based on the experience of modern warfare is one of our common priorities," Zelensky said.

Ammunition and air defense: Denmark announces new aid package for Ukraine

Addendum

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reportedthat Ukraine is actively preparing the infrastructure to service the F-16.