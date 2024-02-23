$41.340.03
Denmark played a key role in unblocking the decision on F-16 - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20134 views

According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Denmark played a key role in providing Ukraine with the opportunity to purchase F-16 fighter jets.

Denmark played a key role in unblocking the decision on F-16 - Zelenskyy

Denmark has played a key role in unblocking the decision to purchase F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who noted that Ukraine is now working to ensure that F-16s  begin to really protect Ukrainian skies, UNN reports.

"It was Denmark that played a key role in unblocking the F-16 decision for Ukraine. Matt, I thank you personally. We are working now to ensure that Ukrainian  F-16s  start to really protect the Ukrainian sky," Zelensky said during a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

He noted that there is a new defense package from Denmark  , the fifteenth one.

"Ammunition, drones and other weapons that our soldiers are waiting for . In addition, our delegations agreed to hold a joint bilateral Defense Industries Forum. Modernization and strengthening of arsenals based on the experience of modern warfare is one of our common priorities," Zelensky said.

Ammunition and air defense: Denmark announces new aid package for Ukraine

Addendum

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reportedthat Ukraine is actively preparing the infrastructure to service the F-16.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

