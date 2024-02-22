$41.340.03
Ammunition and air defense: Denmark announces new aid package for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23733 views

Denmark announces a new $247 million military aid package for Ukraine, including artillery ammunition, air defense systems, demining equipment, and drones.

Ammunition and air defense: Denmark announces new aid package for Ukraine

Denmark has announced a new package of military  aid to Ukraine worth almost 250m dollars.

This UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the country.

Artillery ammunition, air defense, mine clearance and drones. This is part of what is to be financed by a major new military aid package of about 1.7 billion Danish kroner. (about 247 million dollars - ed.) This is the 15th military equipment package for Ukraine

- said in the message. 

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said Ukraine still has a great need for support, including, not least, artillery ammunition.

Assistance Package XV Denmark contributes financially to the procurement of arms and ammunition. Both through other countries, including the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, and through continued good and important cooperation with the Danish defense industry

- said Poulsen.

  It is reported that in addition, the aid package also includes radars, communications equipment, and drones from Danish companies.    

Appendix Addendum

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that Denmark had decided to hand over all of its artillery to Ukraine and said that Europe had air defense systems that should be handed over to Ukraine. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

