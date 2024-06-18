Denmark, Germany and Hungary to jointly purchase Skyranger air defense systems
Denmark, Germany, and Hungary have agreed to jointly purchase Skyranger tower air defense systems, a short-range mobile system capable of engaging aircraft, drones, and missiles.
Denmark, Germany and Hungary signed a letter of intent in Paris for the joint procurement of Skyranger as part of the European Sky Shield initiative. The tower system can be integrated, for example, on Boxer vehicles
It is noted that the Skyranger tower air defense system is considered the cornerstone of the army's air defense.
Skyranger 30 is a turreted short-range air defense system developed by Rheinmetall Air Defense. It was first presented in March 2021. Its role is to provide ground units with a mobile system capable of engaging fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, Group I and Group II unmanned aerial systems , kamikaze drones and cruise missiles.
