Denmark, Germany and Hungary to jointly purchase Skyranger air defense systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16776 views

Denmark, Germany, and Hungary have agreed to jointly purchase Skyranger tower air defense systems, a short-range mobile system capable of engaging aircraft, drones, and missiles.

Denmark, Germany and Hungary have agreed to jointly purchase Skyranger tower air defense systems. This was reported by the German Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Denmark, Germany and Hungary signed a letter of intent in Paris for the joint procurement of Skyranger  as part of the European Sky Shield initiative. The tower system can be integrated, for example, on Boxer vehicles

- the German Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the Skyranger tower air defense system is considered the cornerstone of the army's air defense.

For reference

Skyranger 30 is a turreted short-range air defense system developed by Rheinmetall Air Defense. It was first presented in March 2021. Its role is to provide ground units with a mobile system capable of engaging fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, Group I and Group II unmanned aerial systems , kamikaze drones and cruise missiles.

Poland and Greece call on the EU to create a joint air defense shield24.05.24, 06:14 • 24065 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Denmark
Paris
Germany
Hungary
Poland
