Denmark estimates the timing of a possible large-scale war in Europe: what is known

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 27457 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 68330 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 92111 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110758 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87933 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120808 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101814 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113159 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116796 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155697 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100483 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 72410 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 42601 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100995 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67574 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110758 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120808 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155697 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146147 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178398 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67568 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100993 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135048 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136958 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165099 views
Denmark estimates the timing of a possible large-scale war in Europe: what is known

Denmark estimates the timing of a possible large-scale war in Europe: what is known

 • 31755 views

Danish military intelligence has published an assessment of threats from Russia in the coming years. Under the worst-case scenario, Russia could be ready for a large-scale conflict in Europe in 5 years.

The Danish Defense Intelligence Agency (FE) has published an updated threat assessment warning of a growing military threat from Russia. The analytical report notes that the scale of the threat will depend on the development of the war in Ukraine, as well as on the rearmament of NATO countries.

According to the worst-case scenario, in the coming years Russia may be ready for a regional or even large-scale conflict in Europe, UNN writes.

Details 

According to intelligence reports, the military threat from Russia will increase in the near future, given the large-scale reconstruction and reform of the Russian armed forces.

Through 2024, these efforts have changed from reconstruction to intensification of military construction in order to be able to compete with NATO forces. Financial and material support from China, as well as support from North Korea and Iran with troops and weapons systems, respectively, are increasingly helping to free up resources for Russia's rearmament towards NATO

- the report says.

It is also noted that the real military threat from Russia still depends on the development of the war in Ukraine. This is because it is unlikely that the aggressor country will be able to simultaneously wage a war in Ukraine and a war with one or more other NATO countries.

In other words, if the war ends or freezes, Russia will be able to free up significant military resources and thereby increase its military potential to direct its forces at NATO countries.

 In this case, according to FE, if Russia decides to send its army to the West:

  • In about 6 months, Russia will be able to start a local war against any neighboring country.
  • in about 2 years, there will be a real threat to one or more NATO countries and thus be ready for a regional war against several countries in the Baltic Sea region.
  • There is a possibility that in 5 years it may be ready for a large-scale war on the European continent without the participation of the United States.

This development is expected if NATO does not simultaneously begin rearming at the same pace. 

Danish intelligence also warns of security tensions between Russia, China and the United States in the Arctic. Moscow has far-reaching plans for the region and wants to maintain its dominant position by expanding its military infrastructure and increasing troop numbers.

However, as noted, Russia is unlikely to attack Greenland and the Faroe Islands in a potential conflict in Europe if the United States is drawn into a war.  

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
north-koreaNorth Korea
denmarkDenmark
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

Contact us about advertising