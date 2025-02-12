“Great progress": Trump makes another statement on ending the war

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 40631 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 85520 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101373 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115796 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 99089 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124411 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102427 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113206 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116827 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158533 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102782 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 90327 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 61540 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105335 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 97133 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115770 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124393 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158520 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148856 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181041 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 97133 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105335 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136389 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138199 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166181 views
“Great progress": Trump makes another statement on ending the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39614 views

Donald Trump announces “great progress” in ending the war in Ukraine after Russia releases Mark Vogel.

U.S. President Donald Trump says "great progress" has been made in ending the war in Ukraine, following the release of former U.S. prisoner Mark Fogel by Russia, UNN reports, citing AFP.

Details

"It could be a big important part of getting the war over with Ukraine," Trump said.

"I think we've made great progress on the war... I want to get the war ended," Trump said.

The US President sees Vogel's release as a chance to end the war in Ukraine12.02.25, 02:00 • 90912 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

