“Great progress": Trump makes another statement on ending the war

U.S. President Donald Trump says "great progress" has been made in ending the war in Ukraine, following the release of former U.S. prisoner Mark Fogel by Russia, UNN reports, citing AFP.

Details

"It could be a big important part of getting the war over with Ukraine," Trump said.

"I think we've made great progress on the war... I want to get the war ended," Trump said.

The US President sees Vogel's release as a chance to end the war in Ukraine