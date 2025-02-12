The US President sees Vogel's release as a chance to end the war in Ukraine

United States President Donald Trump expressed hope that Moscow's release of the American would mark the "beginning of a relationship" that would end the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Le Monde, according to UNN.

Russia has been very good to us. I hope that this is the beginning of a relationship where we can end this war, - Trump told reporters in the White House a few hours later.

Mark Vogel, an American schoolteacher living in Russia and teaching at an Anglo-American school in Moscow, was detained in Russia in 2021 for trying to cross the border into Russia with 17 grams of medical cannabis. In June 2022, he was sentenced to 14 years behind bars.

A private jet Gulfstream G650ER from Washington, D.C., landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport . Social media speculated that the plane was connected to Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steven Vitkoff.