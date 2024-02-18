Denmark decides to transfer all its artillery to Ukraine

Denmark has decided to transfer all its artillery to Ukraine and stated that Europe has air defense systems that should be transferred to Ukraine. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen during the 7th Ukrainian lunch on the occasion of the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN correspondent.

We have to be able to defend ourselves, and for that we have to give Ukraine what they need now... Ukraine is asking us for ammunition now, artillery now. We, Denmark, have decided to give all the artillery that we have - Frederiksen said.

She emphasized that Europe has stocks of ammunition and air defense systems that should be transferred to Ukraine.

"We have stockpiles of ammunition in Europe, it's not just a matter of production, because we have weapons, we have ammunition, we have air defense systems that we are not using yet and that we should give to Ukraine," Frederiksen added.

Addendum

Czech President Petr Pavel said that his country has found sources abroad to supply Ukraine with shells, in particular, it is possible to supply 500,000 155 mm and 300,000 122 mm shells from third countries within weeks if the necessary funding is received.