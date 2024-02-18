ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Denmark decides to transfer all its artillery to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 82567 views

Denmark decided to transfer all its artillery to Ukraine and called on Europe to provide Kyiv with more air defense systems and ammunition.

Denmark has decided to transfer all its artillery to Ukraine and stated that Europe has air defense systems that should be transferred to Ukraine. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen during the 7th Ukrainian lunch on the occasion of the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN correspondent.

We have to be able to defend ourselves, and for that we have to give Ukraine what they need now... Ukraine is asking us for ammunition now, artillery now. We,  Denmark, have decided to give all the artillery that we have

- Frederiksen said.

She emphasized that Europe has stocks of ammunition and air defense systems that should be transferred to Ukraine.

"We have stockpiles of ammunition in Europe, it's not just a matter of production, because we have weapons, we have ammunition, we have air defense systems that we are not using yet and that we should give to Ukraine," Frederiksen added.

Addendum

Czech President Petr Pavel said that his country has found sources abroad to supply Ukraine with shells, in particular, it is possible to supply 500,000 155 mm and 300,000 122 mm shells from third countries within weeks if the necessary funding is received.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
mette-frederiksenMette Frederiksen
petr-pavelPetr Pavel
denmarkDenmark
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

