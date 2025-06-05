Demchenko on the offensive in Sumy region: Russians are trying to enter in the direction of Veselivka and Volodymyrivka

Russian occupiers are trying to expand the combat zone in the Sumy region, and they are trying to enter small groups of infantry in the direction of Veselivka and Volodymyrivka. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, reports the correspondent of UNN.

The enemy does not stop shelling the border area (of the Sumy region - ed.). In this direction, the enemy is quite actively using aviation, dropping either guided aerial bombs or launching strikes with unguided aerial missiles - said Demchenko.

He noted that these fire weapons also precede attempts to enter small assault groups of the Russian Federation, this is the tactic that the enemy has been using for some time.

But if we compare the entire length of the border with Russia within the Sumy region - it is about 550 km, then the tactic of entering small assault groups is in a small section. In particular, these are the directions of the settlements of Basivka and Zhuravka. But recently we have seen that the enemy is trying to expand this zone, and now attempts to enter these infantry groups are noted in the direction of Veselivka and Volodymyrivka - said Demchenko.

He reported that the enemy does not use armored vehicles.

At the same time, these small assault groups periodically try to use or advance on ATVs or motorcycles. All components of the Defense Forces, which are located in this direction, using all available weapons, inflict damage on such groups. However, unfortunately, although the enemy suffers heavy losses, he does not pay attention to the loss of his soldiers, but continues to send such groups to our territory - said Demchenko.

Addition

The Deepstate analytical project reported that the enemy's advance in the Sumy region continues. The enemy managed to occupy Andriivka and Vodolagi and gain a foothold in these villages. The enemy's success is accompanied by the same large number of infantry.