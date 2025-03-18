Demanded a bribe for "disability": acting head of the inter-district MEC will be tried in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Acting head of the Fastiv MEC demanded 10,000 dollars for fictitious оформлення інвалідності. The doctor will be tried, she faces up to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.
The acting head of the Fastiv Interdistrict MSEC of the communal institution "Regional Bureau of Medical and Social Expertise" will be tried for demanding 10,000 US dollars for the fictitious establishment of the III group of disability. The official promised such status to a man who was not entitled to it due to his health.
This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.
The acting head of the Fastiv Interdistrict MSEC will be tried for demanding 10,000 US dollars for the establishment of the III group of disability
A conscript who was not entitled to disability due to his health was fictitiously registered in the hospital. There, the patient had to undergo the necessary examinations and receive instructions on how to behave and move so that the doctors would believe in his "leg problems".
The indictment against the acting head of the interdistrict MSEC has been sent to court. The sanction of the article (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years with confiscation of property.
During the investigation, the doctor's property was seized in order to ensure confiscation of property. In February, the Ministry of Health reported on the first results of the audit of MSEC decisions on disability of government officials. Of the 1,359 cases reviewed, 281 decisions were canceled, 232 disability groups were changed, 500 people were summoned for examination.