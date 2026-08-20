Demand for oil tankers from the Persian Gulf has pushed prices to a record level - FT

Demand for oil tankers to transport cargoes from the Persian Gulf has increased, and vessel prices have reached record levels. Middle Eastern countries are trying to secure their own fleets and find ways to export oil amid shipping problems in the region. This is reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

Growing demand for oil tankers to transport oil from the Persian Gulf has driven vessel prices to a record high, as Middle Eastern countries seek ways to export cargoes despite ongoing strikes on vessels - the publication writes.

According to available data, the cost of new and modern second-hand vessels in the largest oil tanker class exceeded $130 million over the past quarter, the highest figure since 2008.

At the same time, according to the publication, one-year charter rates for supertankers have also reached an all-time high. Prices are being influenced, in particular, by oil-exporting countries seeking to secure their own fleets to transport cargoes. Demand has risen especially for available second-hand vessels and tankers that can be chartered.

Physical control over assets is also important for some exporters in the Middle East - said Braemar’s head of sales and purchasing, David Holland.

US disabled tanker after attempts to break the naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman – CNN

Producers such as Iraq, which do not have their own vessels, are offering larger discounts than usual to persuade buyers to take the risk and pass through the Strait of Hormuz - the publication writes.

We remind you

The US military created a covert shipping corridor in the Strait of Hormuz to transport millions of barrels of oil every day.