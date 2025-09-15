Demand for iPhone 17 exceeded expectations: people are ordering more eagerly than last year's iPhone 16

After Apple unveiled the new iPhone 17 lineup, demand immediately soared. According to JP Morgan, there are even more orders than there were for the iPhone 16 in the first week of last year. This is evident from delivery times: the longer one has to wait for a smartphone, the more people buy it. This is reported by Investing, writes UNN.

The most popular models currently are the basic iPhone 17 version and the new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, which is compared to last year's 16 Plus. In the US, where almost a third of all iPhones are purchased, one will have to wait about 4 days for the basic "seventeen" and a week for the Air. However, the Pro Max will require a wait of approximately three weeks.

For comparison, according to Investing, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus last year could be obtained with almost no waiting, while the Pro versions also had a delivery delay. This means that this time, the basic models have become a real hit in initial sales.

However, in China, the launch of the new product is hampered by problems with eSIM usage permits. And investors have cooled down a bit: they expected louder statements from Apple about artificial intelligence. Despite this, analysts believe that the strong start of the iPhone 17 could boost the company's sales after several weaker previous quarters.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 with an A19 processor, a 6.3-inch ProMotion display, and improved ceramic shield. The model features a 48-megapixel Fusion camera and is available in five colors.