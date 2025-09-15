$41.310.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Apple Releases iOS 26: Key Features and Compatible Devices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Apple announced the release of iOS 26 on September 15, which will bring a new Liquid Glass interface design and AI-powered features. The update includes quick translation, improved calling and messaging features, intuitive maps, and the ability to store passports in Apple Wallet.

Apple Releases iOS 26: Key Features and Compatible Devices

Apple has announced the release date for iOS 26. The software update is expected to become available for compatible iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches starting Monday, September 15, UNN reports with reference to USA Today.

The update includes a new user interface design and several new AI-powered features.

Liquid Glass

One of the most notable features of iOS 26 is Liquid Glass, a new user interface design for Apple devices. When Liquid Glass is activated, users can leave apps on the home screen in their normal state or make them semi-transparent, showcasing the background image.

Liquid Glass also features more dynamic controls. In several apps, including Apple Music, users can switch between screens or functions by swiping instead of tapping separately.

Liquid Glass is available on compatible iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

New Features

iOS 26 introduces several new features, including those based on Apple Intelligence. Here are some of the key ones:

Live Translation

According to Apple's website, the Live Translation feature uses artificial intelligence to translate text messages, phone calls, and FaceTime calls on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

According to Apple's website, in the Messages app, Live Translation is available in Chinese (Simplified), English (UK and US), French (France), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain). For phone calls and FaceTime, the feature can translate English (UK and US), French (France), German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain).

The Live Translation feature is also available for Apple's latest AirPods model: AirPods Pro 3. An AirPods user can enable the Live Translation feature. For example, if a user is traveling and is among people speaking a different language, the new AirPods will listen to the dialogues around them and translate them almost in real-time.

Live Translation also works in reverse. An AirPods Pro 3 user can speak in their native language, and the headphones will translate into the selected language via voice or text on a connected iPhone.

New Calling and Texting Features

The software update includes several new features for phone calls and text messages, including call filtering. When a user receives a call from an unknown number, the iPhone automatically answers the call and asks the caller for their name and reason for calling, which is then relayed to the user, who can decide whether or not to answer the call. Similarly, the Messages app filters text messages from unknown numbers into a separate folder.

iOS 26 also introduces the Hold Assist feature. When activated, Hold Assist keeps the caller on the line with the operator and notifies the user when they are ready to take the call, according to Apple's website.

Finally, iOS 26 users will get an updated polling feature in the Messages app and will be able to change the background of text messages to a photo or a pre-set design from Apple's library.

Most of these features are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

Intuitive Maps

According to Apple's website, in iOS 26, the Apple Maps app uses artificial intelligence to learn a user's preferred routes, providing updates on delays before the user sets off.

Apple Maps also features a new "Visited Places" category, which highlights restaurants, shops, and other locations the user has previously visited.

Storing Passports in Apple Wallet

Apple Wallet, which allows users to store digital debit and credit cards, concert tickets, airline boarding passes, and more, now allows storing passports with iOS 26.

iPad Screen as a Multi-Window Desktop

While most iOS 26 features are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, some devices have received unique updates, including a windowing system for iPad. This update allows iPad users to open multiple windows on the screen, similar to a computer desktop.

Apple unveiled iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: new features and design09.09.25, 21:55 • 3922 views

Julia Shramko

Technologies
Apple Inc.