Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
Apple unveiled iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: new features and design

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

Apple unveiled iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with A19 Pro chip, improved cooling system, and 48 MP cameras. The models received an aluminum body, 6.3 and 6.9-inch displays, and increased batteries.

Apple unveiled iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: new features and design

Apple introduced the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, which have 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screens, respectively, are equipped with the A19 Pro chip, have a Cermaic Shield 2 cooling system on both sides, and cameras with a resolution of 48 MP, reports UNN.

iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro is the most advanced iPhone ever, featuring a stunning new design and powerful capabilities. The iPhone 17 Pro's design is not just a fresh and bold new look. It also delivers impressive performance, making this iPhone the most powerful ever. And it all starts with a completely new approach to thermal management, which is crucial for system performance. We carefully control power and surface temperature so that the iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max is equipped with an Apple-designed vapor chamber, which is laser-welded to the aluminum body, sufficiently far from the components, allowing for higher stable performance.

- the company said.

The smartphone is made of an aluminum alloy, which has excellent thermal conductivity, 20 times higher than titanium, which was previously used by the company.

As a result, it became an ideal choice for implementing this new design, providing outstanding thermal performance and comfort in use and holding. A key design element is the orange plateau, which effectively dissipates heat and creates additional space for components, freeing up space for a larger battery. And the integration of antennas around the perimeter of the plateau helped create the most powerful antenna system ever in an iPhone. So, every aspect of this design is engineered for maximum performance and to unleash the full potential of the extraordinary A19 Pro. It features a powerful 6-core CPU and a high-performance 6-core GPU with a neural accelerator built into each GPU core.

- the company noted.

The Ceramic Shield back is four times more crack-resistant than our previous glass back, and has a thinner profile, creating more room for the battery. On the front, the stunning display is protected by an incredible new Ceramic Shield, providing industry-leading protection with three times better scratch resistance than the previous generation.

The Pro version received a 6.3-inch 120 Hz ProMotion display with Always-On Display and a reduced Dynamic Island. The body thickness is 7.7 mm, materials are aluminum and glass. It is based on the A19 Pro chip, 12 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage.

Cameras: 24 MP front, 48 MP Fusion, 48 MP Ultra Wide and 48 MP Telephoto with 8x zoom. The smartphone can shoot in 8K and supports Dual video recording. Battery - over 4252 mAh. Additionally: reverse wireless charging and Vapor chamber cooling system. Price starts from $1199.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max feature the best camera system ever created, with high-resolution sensors on every camera. On the front - an 18-megapixel central camera.

Our innovative new front camera system. The wider filter view and higher resolution are especially useful when recording yourself speaking directly into the camera, making our professional models the best choice for content creators.

- the company emphasized.

The model received a 6.9-inch 120 Hz ProMotion screen with Always-On Display and a reduced Dynamic Island. The body thickness is 8.7 mm, materials are aluminum and glass. The device is equipped with an A19 Pro processor, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of storage.

The camera unit is identical to the Pro version: 24 MP front, 48 MP Fusion, 48 MP Ultra Wide, 48 MP Telephoto and 8x zoom. Video - in 8K format with Dual video recording support. The battery is increased to 5088 mAh. Among the features are reverse wireless charging and Vapor chamber cooling. The price starts from $1299.

Recall

Apple introduced the iPhone 17, which is available in five colors, and with a new A19 latest generation processor.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Technologies
Apple Inc.