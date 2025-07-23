$41.770.05
Defrauded Ukrainians of over UAH 50 million under the guise of "aid" to the Armed Forces: swindler extradited from UAE

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3410 views

The suspect, together with accomplices, defrauded over 100 citizens of more than 50 million hryvnias.

A woman suspected of organizing a large-scale fraudulent scheme involving the sale of drones allegedly for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been extradited from the United Arab Emirates to Ukraine. According to the investigation, in 2023, she and her accomplices defrauded over 100 citizens and philanthropists of more than 50 million hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As reported by prosecutors, the pre-trial investigation established that from June to October 2023, a group of individuals created a fraudulent scheme. Taking advantage of the high demand for drones, they took money from citizens and philanthropists, promising to supply aerial reconnaissance equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In February 2024, prosecutors notified three defendants of suspicion. At the request of the prosecution, one of them was taken into custody, another was placed under round-the-clock house arrest by the court, and the organizer of the scheme was put on an international wanted list.

- reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

They added that in June 2025, she was detained in the United Arab Emirates.

She has now been extradited to Ukraine to face criminal charges for the crimes committed.

- prosecutors reported.

An indictment against two accomplices has also been sent to court. The materials regarding the organizer have been separated into a separate proceeding.

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine
