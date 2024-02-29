$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30878 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 114202 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 72349 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 279475 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 237121 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192392 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231532 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251673 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157684 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372169 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+17°
2.2m/s
44%
Defensive lines are being reinforced near Kyiv - KIISA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110931 views

Kyiv's defenses are being strengthened by building and reinforcing defensive lines around the capital, conducting military exercises, and improving air defense, public order, and civil protection.

Defensive lines are being reinforced near Kyiv - KIISA

Kyiv's defense is constantly being addressed, including the building up and strengthening of the line of defensive borders around the capital. Various training exercises are being conducted on a regular basis, and certain measures are being taken to improve air defense, public order, and civilian protection. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko in an interview with TSN.ua, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, intelligence is closely monitoring the enemy's forces and means. Meanwhile, the line of defense around the capital is being built up and reinforced daily.

We see that the Republic of Belarus systematically checks the combat readiness of its armed forces, conducts various exercises, etc. Russian troops, aviation, and heavy equipment are present in Belarus, but in small numbers. They are mostly there on a rotational basis or on a renewed basis. In addition, the enemy keeps a certain contingent of troops in the regions adjacent to the border. It also uses sabotage and reconnaissance groups to destabilize the situation on the border. All of this is to prevent the Ukrainian army from deploying additional forces to the front, to the south and east,

- Popko said.

According to him, intelligence does not record the creation of strike groups that could pose a threat from the north. However, attention is constantly being paid to the defense of the capital. In particular, various training exercises are constantly being conducted, and certain measures are being taken to improve air defense, public order, and civilian protection.

Recall

From February 26 to 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted military exercises in the Darnytsia district of Kyiv, practicing the defense of the capital.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarKyiv
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Sergiy Popko
Kyiv
