Defensive lines are being reinforced near Kyiv - KIISA

Kyiv's defense is constantly being addressed, including the building up and strengthening of the line of defensive borders around the capital. Various training exercises are being conducted on a regular basis, and certain measures are being taken to improve air defense, public order, and civilian protection. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko in an interview with TSN.ua, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, intelligence is closely monitoring the enemy's forces and means. Meanwhile, the line of defense around the capital is being built up and reinforced daily.

We see that the Republic of Belarus systematically checks the combat readiness of its armed forces, conducts various exercises, etc. Russian troops, aviation, and heavy equipment are present in Belarus, but in small numbers. They are mostly there on a rotational basis or on a renewed basis. In addition, the enemy keeps a certain contingent of troops in the regions adjacent to the border. It also uses sabotage and reconnaissance groups to destabilize the situation on the border. All of this is to prevent the Ukrainian army from deploying additional forces to the front, to the south and east, - Popko said.

According to him, intelligence does not record the creation of strike groups that could pose a threat from the north. However, attention is constantly being paid to the defense of the capital. In particular, various training exercises are constantly being conducted, and certain measures are being taken to improve air defense, public order, and civilian protection.

Recall

From February 26 to 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted military exercises in the Darnytsia district of Kyiv, practicing the defense of the capital.