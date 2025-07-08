$41.800.06
Defense, front, relations with the USA: key points from Yermak's interview with an American publication

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, discussed defense, the front, and relations with the USA in an interview with The New York Post. He stated that only a leader who understands the language of force can make Russia stop the invasion, and Donald Trump could be such a leader.

Defense, front, relations with the USA: key points from Yermak's interview with an American publication

Head of the President's Office (PO) Andriy Yermak gave an interview to the American publication The New York Post, which discussed defense, the front, and relations with the United States. This is reported by UNN with reference to Yermak's Telegram channel.

Had a good and professional conversation with the New York Post today. There were good questions about our defense, the front, and relations with the USA

- the post says.

"I said clearly - only a leader who understands the language of force can make Russia stop the invasion. Donald Trump can do it. We are grateful for American weapons and support, it is important for us," added Andriy Yermak.

According to him, Ukraine supports Senator Lindsey Graham's initiative to introduce a 500% tariff on Russian oil imports. This could deprive the Kremlin of up to $60 billion in annual revenue - and that's also a form of weapon. It's like a Hole-in-one. Such a shot doesn't happen often, but it definitely hits the hole

"Ukraine is not asking for the impossible. We are asking for determination, weapons, and leadership. Peace is possible - if the aggressor sees strength before him," wrote the head of the PO.

Recall

US President Donald Trump promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to send 10 missiles for Patriot systems. 

The head of the White House stated that new "mutual" tariffs will take effect from August 1, 2025, without delays. This announcement is part of his trade strategy aimed at reshaping global trade flows.

Trump is not satisfied with Putin, who is killing his own and Ukrainian soldiers

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Lindsey Graham
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
