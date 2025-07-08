Trump is not satisfied with Putin, who is killing his own and Ukrainian soldiers
Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Vladimir Putin over the death of a large number of soldiers, up to 7,000 per week. He also discussed new sanctions against the Russian Federation with Putin, which did not evoke enthusiasm from him.
US President Donald Trump said he was not satisfied with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is killing both his own and Ukrainian soldiers, UNN reports.
I can tell you this right now, because he's killing a lot of people, and a lot of them are his soldiers and their soldiers, mostly, and now it's up to 7,000 a week, and I'm not happy with Putin
US President Donald Trump stated that he discussed sanctions against Russia with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Putin is not thrilled about them.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his conversation with US President Donald Trump. In particular, they agreed on a meeting of teams regarding strengthening air defense, and also discussed joint weapons production.