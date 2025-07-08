$41.800.06
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
05:10 PM • 3745 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 13498 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 37227 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 67785 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 48605 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 49454 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 54841 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 54812 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 45039 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
July 8, 09:02 AM • 42405 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump is not satisfied with Putin, who is killing his own and Ukrainian soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Vladimir Putin over the death of a large number of soldiers, up to 7,000 per week. He also discussed new sanctions against the Russian Federation with Putin, which did not evoke enthusiasm from him.

Trump is not satisfied with Putin, who is killing his own and Ukrainian soldiers

US President Donald Trump said he was not satisfied with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is killing both his own and Ukrainian soldiers, UNN reports.

I can tell you this right now, because he's killing a lot of people, and a lot of them are his soldiers and their soldiers, mostly, and now it's up to 7,000 a week, and I'm not happy with Putin 

- Trump said.

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated that he discussed sanctions against Russia with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Putin is not thrilled about them.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his conversation with US President Donald Trump. In particular, they agreed on a meeting of teams regarding strengthening air defense, and also discussed joint weapons production.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
