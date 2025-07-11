Defense Forces hit an aircraft plant and an enterprise manufacturing missiles for air defense in Russia - General Staff

On the night of July 11, the Unmanned Systems Forces attacked the Lukhovitsky Aviation Plant named after Voronin, a branch of JSC "RSK "MiG". Explosions and a fire were recorded on the enterprise's territory. In addition, Ukrainian military personnel struck the Instrument Design Bureau named after Academician Shipunov, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's statement.

... on the night of July 11, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, struck the Lukhovitsky Aviation Plant named after Voronin, a branch of JSC "RSK "MiG". - the statement says.

As reported by the General Staff, this enterprise performs a full range of work - from mechanical processing of parts to final assembly, flight tests, and delivery of Russian MiG combat aircraft.

Explosions and a fire were recorded on the enterprise's territory - the statement says.

In addition, according to the General Staff, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Instrument Design Bureau named after Academician Shipunov, which specializes in the production of missiles for enemy anti-aircraft missile and anti-aircraft missile-gun systems (SAM/SPAAG).