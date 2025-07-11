$41.820.05
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 2440 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 18031 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 25608 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 36083 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 46359 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 48163 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 44992 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 36366 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27424 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM • 25671 views
July 11, 02:07 AM • 25671 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
Publications
Exclusives
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Defense Forces hit an aircraft plant and an enterprise manufacturing missiles for air defense in Russia - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

The UAV forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Lukhovitsy Aviation Plant named after Voronin, a branch of JSC "RSK "MiG", where explosions and a fire were recorded. The KBP Instrument Design Bureau named after Academician Shipunov, which produces missiles for SAM/SPAAG systems, was also hit.

Defense Forces hit an aircraft plant and an enterprise manufacturing missiles for air defense in Russia - General Staff

On the night of July 11, the Unmanned Systems Forces attacked the Lukhovitsky Aviation Plant named after Voronin, a branch of JSC "RSK "MiG". Explosions and a fire were recorded on the enterprise's territory. In addition, Ukrainian military personnel struck the Instrument Design Bureau named after Academician Shipunov, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's statement.

... on the night of July 11, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, struck the Lukhovitsky Aviation Plant named after Voronin, a branch of JSC "RSK "MiG".

- the statement says.

As reported by the General Staff, this enterprise performs a full range of work - from mechanical processing of parts to final assembly, flight tests, and delivery of Russian MiG combat aircraft.

Explosions and a fire were recorded on the enterprise's territory - the statement says.

Defense Forces hit the command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation for the second time in a week - General Staff04.07.25, 20:53 • 1648 views

Additionally

In addition, according to the General Staff, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Instrument Design Bureau named after Academician Shipunov, which specializes in the production of missiles for enemy anti-aircraft missile and anti-aircraft missile-gun systems (SAM/SPAAG).

Explosions, smoke over the industrial zone, as well as the movement of ambulances and fire trucks in the direction of the target were recorded. The results of the strike are being clarified.

- the statement says.
Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
