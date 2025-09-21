Defense Forces stopped six Russian offensive actions in the Kupyansk direction - General Staff

Ukrainian military personnel in the Kupyansk direction successfully stopped six Russian offensive actions in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Kupyansk. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The General Staff reports that since the beginning of the day, 82 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Ukrainian defenders are stopping the enemy, holding their lines, and thwarting Russian plans.

During the day, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Novovasylivka, Bobylivka, Bachivsk, Kozache, Bila Bereza in Sumy Oblast, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Bleshnya, Krasnyi Khutir, Yasna Polyana in Chernihiv Oblast.

In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped six enemy offensive actions in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Kupyansk. - informs the General Staff.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 28 clashes of varying intensity began during the day near the settlements of Pankivka, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Chunishyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, and Dachne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

The General Staff also reports on the situation in other directions:

⦁ In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the invaders, and one more battle is ongoing. The enemy launched 7 air strikes, dropped 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 102 artillery shellings, including ten from multiple rocket launcher systems.

⦁ In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled two enemy attacks, and five more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy is attacking near Vovchansk and towards Otradne.

⦁ In the Lyman direction, 12 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Torske, and Novoselivka, seven battles are still ongoing.

⦁ In the Siversk and Kramatorsk directions, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

⦁ In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked eight times in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, Poltavka, and Toretsk; battles are currently ongoing in two locations. Kostiantynivka was subjected to an air strike with KABs.

⦁ In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor tried to advance 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Fylia, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Maliivka, Sichneve, Kamyshivakha, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, and Zaporizke. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

⦁ In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack by the occupiers near Olhivske.

⦁ In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance four times on the positions of our units in the area of Kamianske and towards Novodanylivka.

⦁ Enemy aircraft launched strikes on the settlements of Inhulets and Otradokamianka in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear," the General Staff notes.

Addition

Spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation "Dnipro" Viktor Tregubov reported that the occupiers are trying to gain a foothold in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Tregubov also stated that small groups of Russian occupiers are constantly trying to penetrate Kupyansk. Ukrainian military personnel are holding the defense.