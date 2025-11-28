$42.190.11
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 446 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 3694 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 2656 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferral through "Reserve+" - Ministry of Defense
11:00 AM • 18536 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
09:41 AM • 15923 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 15955 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 27457 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 18832 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
November 28, 06:35 AM • 17160 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
November 28, 06:29 AM • 14809 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhotoNovember 28, 06:12 AM • 15656 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideoNovember 28, 07:16 AM • 15966 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrenderNovember 28, 07:24 AM • 18802 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?November 28, 07:39 AM • 18048 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 16565 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 454 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 10605 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 27462 views
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 20564 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 37952 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 58185 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 90999 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 106057 views
Defense Forces actively destroyed Russians fleeing to Huliaipole - Kovalenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3814 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine actively destroyed Russians who were fleeing to Huliaipole; the situation has been stabilized. Earlier, the MP reported on the presence of Russians in Huliaipole.

Defense Forces actively destroyed Russians fleeing to Huliaipole - Kovalenko

Ukrainian military actively destroyed Russians who fled to Huliaipole. This was written on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), UNN reports.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces actively destroyed Russians who fled to Huliaipole. Difficult battles continue, as of now the situation has been stabilized.

- Kovalenko reported.

Let's add

Earlier, People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla reported that "the Russians are already in Huliaipole...".

The General Staff reported that as of 8:00 a.m. on November 28, in the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zatyshshia, Solodke, Chervone, and towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Pryluky, Varvarivka, Huliaipole.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine updated information about the situation near Huliaipole, stating that "the front has been stabilized."

Near Huliaipole, the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment of the Ground Forces and other adjacent assault and mechanized units contained the offensive and regained control over the situation in the direction. The front was stabilized.

- reported the Southern Defense Forces.

Antonina Tumanova

