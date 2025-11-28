Ukrainian military actively destroyed Russians who fled to Huliaipole. This was written on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), UNN reports.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces actively destroyed Russians who fled to Huliaipole. Difficult battles continue, as of now the situation has been stabilized. - Kovalenko reported.

Let's add

Earlier, People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla reported that "the Russians are already in Huliaipole...".

The General Staff reported that as of 8:00 a.m. on November 28, in the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zatyshshia, Solodke, Chervone, and towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Pryluky, Varvarivka, Huliaipole.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine updated information about the situation near Huliaipole, stating that "the front has been stabilized."