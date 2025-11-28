Defense Forces actively destroyed Russians fleeing to Huliaipole - Kovalenko
Kyiv • UNN
The Defense Forces of Ukraine actively destroyed Russians who were fleeing to Huliaipole; the situation has been stabilized. Earlier, the MP reported on the presence of Russians in Huliaipole.
Ukrainian military actively destroyed Russians who fled to Huliaipole. This was written on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), UNN reports.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces actively destroyed Russians who fled to Huliaipole. Difficult battles continue, as of now the situation has been stabilized.
Earlier, People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla reported that "the Russians are already in Huliaipole...".
The General Staff reported that as of 8:00 a.m. on November 28, in the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zatyshshia, Solodke, Chervone, and towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Pryluky, Varvarivka, Huliaipole.
The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine updated information about the situation near Huliaipole, stating that "the front has been stabilized."
Near Huliaipole, the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment of the Ground Forces and other adjacent assault and mechanized units contained the offensive and regained control over the situation in the direction. The front was stabilized.