Defence Intelligence of Ukraine revealed Russia's order to reinforce military base in Armenia: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR MOU) has published an order from the commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces regarding the urgent reinforcement of the military base in Armenia. Personnel selection is being carried out from four combined arms armies, and individuals involved in illegal drug trafficking are prohibited from being selected.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine revealed Russia's order to reinforce military base in Armenia: details

 

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published the order of the commander of the troops of the southern military district of the Russian Armed Forces on the "re-staffing" of the Russian military base in Armenia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the GUR page on Telegram.

Details

The Telegram message lists measures for urgent "re-staffing" of Russian unit personnel by selecting servicemen from the 8th, 18th, 49th, and 58th combined arms armies of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.

Commanders of the designated units are ordered to fully assist in the selection of candidates for service in Gyumri, the document states. The same order prohibits selecting individuals who "participated in the illegal circulation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances."

Recall

Earlier, the Main Directorate of Intelligence reported that Russia is accelerating the manning of its military base in Armenia amid escalating relations with Azerbaijan. For this purpose, the Kremlin is recruiting personnel from the Rostov and Volgograd regions and occupied Crimea.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Crimea
