On September 13, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the Special Operations Forces carried out a unique operation in terms of complexity to stop the railway connection of the occupiers in the Orel-Kursk direction.

Details

According to sources, as a result of the attack on the object, two "Rosgvardia" members were eliminated, and another had his legs torn off. According to the interlocutor, unknown mines were discovered by railway employees on the Maloarkhangelsk-Glazunovka railway section the day before.

The occupiers called an engineering team of the Rosgvardia special unit to the specified place. However, during an unsuccessful demining, an explosion occurred, as a result of which two Russian "Rosgvardia" members were eliminated, and one received a mine-explosive amputation of both lower limbs.

As a result of the explosion, as of 22:00 on September 13, federal railway traffic was stopped, and more than 15 trains were delayed in both directions.

The sabotage on the railway was also confirmed by the so-called "governor" Andriy Klychkov, and local residents are publishing footage of the fire.

Another attack was carried out on the night of September 14: at about 02:30, the railway connection St. Petersburg - Pskov was blown up on the Stroganovo-Mshinskaya section. As a result of the attack, a locomotive derailed and 15 fuel tanks with fuel were destroyed there.

As the source notes, the operations were carried out jointly with units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

These railway branches are critically important logistical links in supplying the occupation forces in the Kharkiv and Sumy directions. As a result of the destruction of the railway infrastructure in these areas, the Russians will experience significant complications in logistics, which in turn will significantly affect their ability to carry out active actions against the Ukrainian Defense Forces. - it is emphasized in the message.

