As a result of a combined attack on railway logistics in the Russian Federation, tracks and tanks of the occupiers were destroyed - sources

$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
09:08 AM • 4278 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 34578 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 71258 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 60143 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 70417 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 39475 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 68822 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 65029 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 39093 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 38218 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
5.5m/s
29%
758mm
Popular news
Putin and Lukashenka are practicing war strategies with the West in the 'Zapad-2025' exercises - BILDSeptember 14, 01:28 AM • 7246 views
"Reminiscent of 1938": Kaja Kallas modeled Europe's future in case of Ukraine's defeatSeptember 14, 02:31 AM • 16080 views
Rubio on Russian drone attack on Poland: it's unacceptable, but there are doubts about the targetsSeptember 14, 03:08 AM • 5468 views
Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries, causing a fireVideoSeptember 14, 04:31 AM • 9976 views
Enemy strike on Kostiantynivka: number of dead and wounded increased05:23 AM • 4684 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 71416 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 44598 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 44237 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 68807 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 41875 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Elon Musk
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Europe
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhoto09:45 AM • 750 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 18520 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 65020 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 51439 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 99393 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Bild
E-6 Mercury

As a result of a combined attack on railway logistics in the Russian Federation, tracks and tanks of the occupiers were destroyed - sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

In the Russian Federation, as a result of a combined attack, the roadbed was damaged, 15 fuel tanks were destroyed at the railway section, and two representatives of the occupier's armed forces were eliminated.

As a result of a combined attack on railway logistics in the Russian Federation, tracks and tanks of the occupiers were destroyed - sources

On September 13, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the Special Operations Forces carried out a unique operation in terms of complexity to stop the railway connection of the occupiers in the Orel-Kursk direction.

This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

According to sources, as a result of the attack on the object, two "Rosgvardia" members were eliminated, and another had his legs torn off. According to the interlocutor, unknown mines were discovered by railway employees on the Maloarkhangelsk-Glazunovka railway section the day before.

The occupiers called an engineering team of the Rosgvardia special unit to the specified place. However, during an unsuccessful demining, an explosion occurred, as a result of which two Russian "Rosgvardia" members were eliminated, and one received a mine-explosive amputation of both lower limbs.

As a result of the explosion, as of 22:00 on September 13, federal railway traffic was stopped, and more than 15 trains were delayed in both directions.

The sabotage on the railway was also confirmed by the so-called "governor" Andriy Klychkov, and local residents are publishing footage of the fire.

Another attack was carried out on the night of September 14: at about 02:30, the railway connection St. Petersburg - Pskov was blown up on the Stroganovo-Mshinskaya section. As a result of the attack, a locomotive derailed and 15 fuel tanks with fuel were destroyed there.

As the source notes, the operations were carried out jointly with units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

These railway branches are critically important logistical links in supplying the occupation forces in the Kharkiv and Sumy directions. As a result of the destruction of the railway infrastructure in these areas, the Russians will experience significant complications in logistics, which in turn will significantly affect their ability to carry out active actions against the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

- it is emphasized in the message.

Recall

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Kursk
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Sumy
Kharkiv