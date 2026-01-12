Decorated Christmas tree with drugs: in Kyiv, a foreigner was notified of suspicion of selling psychotropics

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 254 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 1166 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
11:16 AM • 9432 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 24123 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 29130 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 27590 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 35704 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 41887 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 36120 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 32984 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1.6m/s
80%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beachJanuary 12, 04:28 AM • 16713 views
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in CrimeaJanuary 12, 05:52 AM • 20765 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 26846 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 20215 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 14606 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 254 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 14759 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date10:11 AM • 24123 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 20366 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 26998 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Espen Bart Eide
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Italy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 27533 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 23773 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 30199 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 32571 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 88601 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
The Guardian

Decorated Christmas tree with drugs: in Kyiv, a foreigner was notified of suspicion of selling psychotropics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers exposed a 40-year-old Israeli citizen who is suspected of selling drugs. The man decorated the New Year's tree with bags of drugs.

Decorated Christmas tree with drugs: in Kyiv, a foreigner was notified of suspicion of selling psychotropics
Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

In the capital, law enforcement officers exposed a 40-year-old Israeli citizen who is suspected of illegal acquisition and sale of drugs and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a 40-year-old Israeli citizen was notified of suspicion of illegal acquisition for the purpose of selling drugs and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. The suspect's actions are classified under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- the post says.

As the investigation established, he sent narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances to customers by mail, and looked for clients through a closed Telegram channel. The man was detained at a post office while receiving goods that he planned to package and sell.

During the arrest and urgent search at the man's home, about 200 grams of powdered 4-MMC substance, amphetamine, LSD stamps, MDMA, and about 1 kilogram of cannabis were seized.

 - the post says.

The man did not even hide the prohibited substances - he decorated the New Year tree in his apartment with bags of drugs.

All seized narcotic and psychotropic substances have been sent for examination. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

For the first time, quotas for medical cannabis-based substances have been determined, and the needs of the opioid substitution therapy program and codeine export have been taken into account.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
New Year
Search
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Social network
Telegram
Israel
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv