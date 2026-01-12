Decorated Christmas tree with drugs: in Kyiv, a foreigner was notified of suspicion of selling psychotropics

Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

In the capital, law enforcement officers exposed a 40-year-old Israeli citizen who is suspected of illegal acquisition and sale of drugs and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a 40-year-old Israeli citizen was notified of suspicion of illegal acquisition for the purpose of selling drugs and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. The suspect's actions are classified under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the post says.

As the investigation established, he sent narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances to customers by mail, and looked for clients through a closed Telegram channel. The man was detained at a post office while receiving goods that he planned to package and sell.

During the arrest and urgent search at the man's home, about 200 grams of powdered 4-MMC substance, amphetamine, LSD stamps, MDMA, and about 1 kilogram of cannabis were seized. - the post says.

The man did not even hide the prohibited substances - he decorated the New Year tree in his apartment with bags of drugs.

All seized narcotic and psychotropic substances have been sent for examination. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

