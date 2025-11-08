Deaths of military personnel and civilians from a Russian strike during an award ceremony in Dnipropetrovsk region: battalion commander remanded in custody without bail

The commander of the unmanned systems unit, suspected of negligent attitude to service under martial law, which led to the death of servicemen and civilians, was taken into custody without the right to bail, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

The commander of the unmanned systems unit, suspected of negligent attitude to service under martial law, which led to grave consequences - the death of 12 servicemen and 7 civilians - was remanded in custody without the right to bail at the request of prosecutors. - the message says.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Let's add

Earlier, law enforcement officers informed the unit commander about suspicion under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - negligent attitude to military service committed under martial law.

During this event, Russian troops launched a combined missile and drone attack on a crowd of people, resulting in casualties among military personnel and civilians.

According to the investigation, on November 1, 2025, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with two ballistic missiles, probably of the Iskander type, and three Geran attack drones. At that time, an award ceremony for personnel was taking place on the territory where Ukrainian military personnel were based.

Tragedy in Dnipropetrovsk region: SBI investigates death of servicemen after Russian missile strike

As a result of the shelling, both servicemen and civilians were killed and wounded.

The investigation established that the commander's decision to hold a mass gathering in conditions of high missile danger contradicted the current requirements and orders of the military leadership.