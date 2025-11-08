ukenru
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
08:59 AM • 29476 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
November 8, 08:00 AM • 52052 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 72358 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
November 7, 03:32 PM • 96247 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
November 7, 02:58 PM • 83267 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
November 7, 01:59 PM • 71609 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
November 7, 11:23 AM • 25836 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
November 7, 09:48 AM • 71456 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
November 7, 09:46 AM • 40681 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Electricity outage schedules
Deaths of military personnel and civilians from a Russian strike during an award ceremony in Dnipropetrovsk region: battalion commander remanded in custody without bail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

The commander of the unmanned systems unit, suspected of negligent attitude to service, which led to the death of 12 servicemen and 7 civilians, was remanded in custody without the right to bail. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Deaths of military personnel and civilians from a Russian strike during an award ceremony in Dnipropetrovsk region: battalion commander remanded in custody without bail

The commander of the unmanned systems unit, suspected of negligent attitude to service under martial law, which led to the death of servicemen and civilians, was taken into custody without the right to bail, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

The commander of the unmanned systems unit, suspected of negligent attitude to service under martial law, which led to grave consequences - the death of 12 servicemen and 7 civilians - was remanded in custody without the right to bail at the request of prosecutors.

- the message says.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Let's add

Earlier, law enforcement officers informed the unit commander about suspicion under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - negligent attitude to military service committed under martial law.

During this event, Russian troops launched a combined missile and drone attack on a crowd of people, resulting in casualties among military personnel and civilians.

According to the investigation, on November 1, 2025, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with two ballistic missiles, probably of the Iskander type, and three Geran attack drones. At that time, an award ceremony for personnel was taking place on the territory where Ukrainian military personnel were based.

Tragedy in Dnipropetrovsk region: SBI investigates death of servicemen after Russian missile strike03.11.25, 18:56 • 5926 views

As a result of the shelling, both servicemen and civilians were killed and wounded.

The investigation established that the commander's decision to hold a mass gathering in conditions of high missile danger contradicted the current requirements and orders of the military leadership.

Antonina Tumanova

