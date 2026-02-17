Death toll in Ecuadorian prisons rises again despite President Noboa's security strategy

Photo: Reuters

According to the latest data released by Reuters, the level of violence in Ecuador's penitentiary system continues to rise, casting doubt on the effectiveness of the government's measures to regain control over prisons. Official reports indicate another wave of killings, which has been the largest since the state of emergency was introduced earlier this year. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has made prison reform a key element of his national security policy, seeking to weaken the influence of criminal groups that have controlled correctional facilities for years.

Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beach

However, recent events in Litoral prison and other regional centers have shown that gangs have adapted to new conditions and continue to carry out mass executions. Human rights activists note that the isolation of group leaders in new prisons has only provoked internal power struggles and "purges" among ordinary prisoners.

We are facing an enemy that knows no bounds, but the state will respond with action. No gang will dictate terms to the Ecuadorian people, and we will continue to transfer the most dangerous criminals to new isolation units until order is restored. – Noboa said during his address.

Consequences of the systemic crisis and the reaction of the international community

Reuters analysts emphasize that in the last few days alone, dozens of people have died in prisons, many of whom were victims of brutal massacres. The increase in mortality comes against the backdrop of government statements about a "victory" over organized crime, which causes skepticism in society about the real results of Noboa's strategy. International organizations call on Ecuador not only for силових methods, but also to solve the problem of prison overcrowding and corruption among staff, which allows weapons and explosives to enter cells unhindered.

Crime wanted to challenge Ecuador and start its campaign. Today, Ecuador has responded with action, but the war for control of the streets and prisons is far from over. The party for group leaders is over. – emphasized Interior Minister John Reimberg.

Riots in Ecuador prison: 31 inmates killed