Death toll in Ecuadorian prisons rises again despite President Noboa's security strategy

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
February 16, 05:19 PM • 10911 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 19267 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 18112 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 30347 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 26419 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 47205 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 26145 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29482 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35503 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 38208 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
0m/s
79%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 11223 views
Three-year-old girl from Ukraine found in Moldova after abductionFebruary 16, 05:34 PM • 3760 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 10318 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 5328 views
Ukrainian detained in Croatia with half a million euros hidden in car09:44 PM • 5202 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 10352 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 21904 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 30347 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 47205 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 81916 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Gavin Newsom
Andrej Plenković
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Washington, D.C.
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce11:14 PM • 1062 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 5390 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 11254 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 21987 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 28365 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
Series

Death toll in Ecuadorian prisons rises again despite President Noboa's security strategy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

In Ecuador, the number of deaths in prisons has risen again, casting doubt on the effectiveness of President Noboa's government measures. Gangs have adapted to the new conditions and continue to carry out mass executions.

Death toll in Ecuadorian prisons rises again despite President Noboa's security strategy
Photo: Reuters

According to the latest data released by Reuters, the level of violence in Ecuador's penitentiary system continues to rise, casting doubt on the effectiveness of the government's measures to regain control over prisons. Official reports indicate another wave of killings, which has been the largest since the state of emergency was introduced earlier this year. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has made prison reform a key element of his national security policy, seeking to weaken the influence of criminal groups that have controlled correctional facilities for years.

Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beach12.01.26, 06:28 • 21262 views

However, recent events in Litoral prison and other regional centers have shown that gangs have adapted to new conditions and continue to carry out mass executions. Human rights activists note that the isolation of group leaders in new prisons has only provoked internal power struggles and "purges" among ordinary prisoners.

We are facing an enemy that knows no bounds, but the state will respond with action. No gang will dictate terms to the Ecuadorian people, and we will continue to transfer the most dangerous criminals to new isolation units until order is restored.

– Noboa said during his address.

Consequences of the systemic crisis and the reaction of the international community

Reuters analysts emphasize that in the last few days alone, dozens of people have died in prisons, many of whom were victims of brutal massacres. The increase in mortality comes against the backdrop of government statements about a "victory" over organized crime, which causes skepticism in society about the real results of Noboa's strategy. International organizations call on Ecuador not only for силових methods, but also to solve the problem of prison overcrowding and corruption among staff, which allows weapons and explosives to enter cells unhindered.

Crime wanted to challenge Ecuador and start its campaign. Today, Ecuador has responded with action, but the war for control of the streets and prisons is far from over. The party for group leaders is over.

– emphasized Interior Minister John Reimberg.

Riots in Ecuador prison: 31 inmates killed10.11.25, 09:05 • 5877 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes
Reuters
Ecuador