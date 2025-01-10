Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to six

The city of Malibu has reported the first death as a result of the Palisades fire, bringing the total number of deaths in the Los Angeles fires to at least 6. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

According to CNN, on Thursday, January 10, Malibu authorities reported the first known death as a result of the Palisades fire. The deceased has not yet been identified.

Although the deceased has not yet been identified, this tragic news is a heavy burden on our hearts - Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart said in a statement.

No other details of the death were disclosed.

According to authorities, five more people died in the Eaton Fire in eastern Los Angeles County.

Uncontrolled wildfires are raging in Los Angeles, which have already resulted in at least five deaths. The disaster has destroyed hundreds of homes and forced more than 100,000 people to evacuate.