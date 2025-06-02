Death of soldiers in training camp: Zelenskyy has appointed a meeting, promises a solution

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called a meeting regarding the deaths of soldiers at a training camp in the Dnipropetrovsk region following an enemy strike and promised to make decisions to save the lives of servicemen. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening address of the Head of State dated 01.06.2025.

Today, the Russians launched a missile strike on a training camp in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Unfortunately, there are losses. Our soldiers have died. My condolences to all relatives and friends. This is not the first such strike, when Ukraine loses people - said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The President appointed a meeting with the participation of, in particular, Mykhailo Drapatyi, Andriy Hnatov, Oleksandr Syrskyi and Minister of Defense Umerov after his return from negotiations in Istanbul, "to sort everything out".

"All our combat guys are needed at the front – to defend Ukraine. Everyone. And we must protect every life. All the decisions that are needed for this will be made. Thank you to everyone who helps. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine," the Head of State added.

Let us remind you

On Sunday, June 1, the Russian army launched a missile strike on the location of the training unit of the Land Forces. 12 soldiers were killed, more than 60 were injured.

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region