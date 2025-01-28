Death of blogger Annette in an accident: the court remanded her husband in custody

The court has remanded in custody the husband of Ukrainian blogger Anna Zhuk, who died in a car accident in Poltava region. He was driving a Lexus that collided with a truck. This was reported to UNN by the police of Poltava region.

The police confirmed that the court sent the man to custody for 60 days without the possibility of bail.

The car accident occurred on January 24 at about 08:40 on the 209th kilometer of the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhanskyi highway, near the village of Zasulia, Lubny territorial community.

The Lexus collided with a Renault Premium truck that was stationary outside the roadway.

As a result of the accident, a 39-year-old passenger of the Lexus, Kharkiv blogger Annette (Anna Zhuk) died on the spot. The driver, his 9-year-old passenger, and the 40-year-old truck driver were injured. The victims were hospitalized at the Lubny Intensive Care Hospital.

As a result, Annette's husband was served with a notice of suspicion.