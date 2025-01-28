Death of blogger Annette in an accident: the court remanded her husband in custody

ukenru
02:39 PM • 50992 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 79983 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104802 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107963 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126851 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103006 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132009 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103669 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113372 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116954 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100658 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 34741 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115136 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 40545 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109634 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 50992 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126851 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132009 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164344 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154264 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 11011 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 16408 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109634 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115136 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139181 views
Death of blogger Annette in an accident: the court remanded her husband in custody

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44982 views

The court imposed a 60-day detention on the husband of blogger Anna Zhuk, who was driving a Lexus during the accident. The accident occurred on the Kyiv-Kharkiv highway, where the car collided with a parked truck.

The court has remanded in custody the husband of Ukrainian blogger Anna Zhuk, who died in a car accident in Poltava region. He was driving a Lexus that collided with a truck. This was reported to UNN by the police of Poltava region.

The police confirmed that the court sent the man to custody for 60 days without the possibility of bail.

Addendum

The car accident occurred on January 24 at about 08:40 on the 209th kilometer of the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhanskyi highway, near the village of Zasulia, Lubny territorial community.

The Lexus collided with a Renault Premium truck that was stationary outside the roadway.

As a result of the accident, a 39-year-old passenger of the Lexus, Kharkiv blogger Annette (Anna Zhuk) died on the spot. The driver, his 9-year-old passenger, and the 40-year-old truck driver were injured. The victims were hospitalized at the Lubny Intensive Care Hospital.

As a result, Annette's husband was served with a notice of suspicion.

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

