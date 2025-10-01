Deadly bad weather: a Day of Mourning declared in Odesa region tomorrow

A day of mourning has been declared in Odesa region tomorrow due to the death of nine people in Odesa as a result of bad weather. This was announced by the head of Odesa OVA Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.

Tomorrow, October 2, a day of mourning has been declared in Odesa region due to the tragic death of nine people in Odesa due to bad weather. I signed the relevant order - Kiper said.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration reported that among those who died were five members of one family, including a child.

This is unspeakable pain for the entire Odesa region and our common loss. Tomorrow, on the day of mourning, the State Flags of Ukraine will be lowered on the buildings of government bodies, enterprises, institutions and organizations of the region, and entertainment events will be restricted - he added.

Kiper also expressed deep condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

In Odesa and the district, the consequences of bad weather have been eliminated for almost a day, 9 people died, including a child, pumping stations were flooded, traffic was restricted and public transport movement was changed.