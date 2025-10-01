President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in Odesa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had ordered a full investigation after nine people died due to bad weather in Odesa, and to prepare a report this week, writes UNN.

"A terrible situation in Odesa these days - nine people died from the natural disaster, including a child. My condolences to their families and friends. Information about another person whose fate is currently unknown is being checked," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the National Police are involved in the rescue operation and restoration work.

Today, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba reported on the situation in the city, clarifying the circumstances of such a large-scale tragedy. I instructed him to conduct a full investigation of the work in Odesa, all the facts that preceded the tragedy and could have caused such significant negative consequences. This Friday I expect a detailed report