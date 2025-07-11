$41.820.05
DBR searches at Kubrakov's place: former minister commented on the situation

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

The former Minister of Infrastructure commented on the DBR searches in the case of MP Yevheniy Shevchenko, stating that he had no contact with him after February 2022. He emphasized his readiness to provide law enforcement agencies with all necessary information.

DBR searches at Kubrakov's place: former minister commented on the situation

Former Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov reacted to searches by the SBI in a case concerning possible fraudulent actions of People's Deputy Yevheniy Shevchenko. He wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Kubrakov, he has no relation to Yevheniy Shevchenko, nor to Belarus, nor to the purchase of fertilizers or any other machinations. As the former official noted, he last contacted Shevchenko before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion – at that time, Shevchenko approached Kubrakov as a people's deputy to the Minister of Infrastructure.

I had no other affairs or even communication outside of professional activities, after February 22 I knew about Shevchenko's life exclusively from the press

– Kubrakov wrote.

He added that he had hidden nothing and would hide nothing in this situation.

Both during my work in public service and now, I believe that law enforcement officers should always have free access to all the materials they need. Everyone I worked with knows about this principle — we always promptly provided all information to law enforcement agencies at their first request

– Kubrakov clarified.

Recall

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation on Friday, July 11, came with searches to Oleksandr Kubrakov. According to the investigation, People's Deputy Yevheniy Shevchenko fraudulently extorted 14.5 million hryvnias from entrepreneurs, allegedly for the purchase of fertilizers in Belarus. The former Minister of Infrastructure could have assisted him in implementing this plan.

UNN also reported that People's Deputy Yevheniy Shevchenko was served with a new suspicion of fraud for 14.5 million hryvnias.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Belarus
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Ukraine
