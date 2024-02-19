Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine. What else can be celebrated on February 19

Today is the Day of the State Emblem in Ukraine, UNN reports .

It was on February 19, 1992, that the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution approving the Small State Emblem of Ukraine in the form of a golden trident on a blue background.

The development of designs for the State Emblem of Ukraine began before the collapse of the USSR. Most of them were based on the trident, a symbol that has come down to the Ukrainians since the times of Kievan Rus.

The trident wrapped in olive tree branches was the coat of arms of the Ukrainian People's Republic.

After 1992, work on the Great State Emblem of Ukraine continued. Many competitions were held, but none of the projects ever reached the stage of discussion in the Verkhovna Rada.

Recently, there have been more and more opinions that Ukraine does not need the Great State Emblem at all.

Today you can also join the events dedicated to Plagiarism Prevention Day.

Plagiarism is the use of someone else's work or ideas without proper attribution, passing them off as your own.

The purpose of the event is to remind us of the need to combat intellectual property theft and to encourage teachers, students and researchers to adhere to the principles of originality and integrity in their work.

February 19 is also International Tug of War Day.

Tug-of-war as an entertainment and competition for men has been known since ancient times.

From 1900 to 1920, as a discipline of athletics and a separate sport, it was included in the program of the Olympic Games.

In 1960, the International Tug of War Federation was established. Currently, it includes 51 national federations.

After yesterday's unofficial World Whale Day, today animal rights activists and wildlife lovers can join the official International Day for the Protection of Marine Mammals.

The event was established in honor of the fact that it was on February 19, 1986, that the ban on whaling came into effect, which significantly reduced the population of whales in the world's oceans.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs, the Apostles from the 70th Archipelago and Philip and the Martyr Apthia, who lived in the first century in modern Turkey.

Archip was a bishop and preacher. Secret Christian services were held in the home of the couple Philimon and Apthia. During one of them, all three were captured, brutally tortured, and stoned to death.

On February 19, Archip, Filimon, Pylyp, and Anna celebrate their name days.